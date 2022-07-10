Marlins' Alcantara Named to NL Pitching Staff for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Two days after the Miami Marlins found out second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was a starter for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, the team now knows they may have two players making the trip to Los Angeles.

Starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara was named to the pitching staff for the National League in the 92nd edition of the mid-summer classic, held July 19th at Dodger Stadium.

Alcantara has been one of the top pitchers in the NL this season, going 9-3 in his 18 starts with a 1.73 earned run average - second best in the league.

He is the only pitcher in the NL with two complete games and has pitched 103.1 innings with 111 strikeouts and just 31 walks. His opponent batting average of .193 is third best in the NL this season.

Chisholm was named a starter Friday, the fifth position player in team history to get the honor, but is currently on the injured list and may not be back in time.