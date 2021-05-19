Marlins Allowing Full Capacity Starting in July, Immediately Ending Mask Requirement

Fans of the Miami Marlins will soon get a chance to fill up loanDepot park with the team allowing full capacity starting July 5th.

The team announced several new health and safety policies at the stadium, including fans no longer being required to wear masks or facial coverings starting with the team’s upcoming series Friday against the New York Mets.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fans who have not been vaccinated are still encouraged to wear masks and all employees will still wear facial coverings and undergo health screenings daily until further notice.

Social distancing pods will remain through June.

The Marlins will also allow clear bags to be permitted starting this Friday along with the return of standing drink rails throughout the ballpark and condiment carts. Restrooms will also be available at full capacity.