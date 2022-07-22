Marlins' Chisholm Jr. Expected to Miss at Least Six More Weeks With Back Injury

One of the offensive stars on the Miami Marlins' roster this season could miss more playing time after a recent CT scan on his back.

The Miami Herald reports from sources that the scan on All-Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. revealed a stress fracture, which could force him to miss at least six more weeks of action.

Chisholm last played June 28th and was placed on the injured list the next day with a lower back strain.

Before the injury, he batted .254 through 60 games this season with 14 home runs and 12 stolen bases. Chisholm became the fifth position player in Marlins history to be voted an All-Star Game starter, but missed Tuesday's game with the injury.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Miami (43-49), losers of four straight games and who have been currently held scoreless for 34 straight innings, open a three game series Friday at the Pittsburgh Pirates.