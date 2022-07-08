Marlins' Chisholm Jr. Named Starter for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

For the fifth time in franchise history, the Miami Marlins have a starter voted into baseball's annual mid-summer classic.

Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was voted Friday as one of the nine starters for the National League in the 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game, scheduled for Tuesday, July 19 in Dodger Stadium.

Chisholm is currently on the injured lost with a right lower back strain and has been rehabbing at the team's facilities in Jupiter, but has a chance to be back in time for the game.

Currently, he is batting .254 through 60 games this season with 14 home runs and 12 stolen bases.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Chisholm joins shortstop Hanley Ramirez (three selections), outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna (two selections each) and outfielder Gary Sheffield (one selection) in the group of Marlins starters selected.

Reserves for the game as well as pitching staffs will be announced Sunday at 5:30 p.m.