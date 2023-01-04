Marlins, INF Jean Segura Finalize $17 Million, 2-Year Deal

The Miami Marlins and infielder Jean Segura finalized a $17 million, two-year contract on Wednesday.

The deal includes a club option for a third year.

Segura, a two-time All Star, batted .277 with a .336 on-base percentage in 98 games last season with the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. He hit .214 for Philadelphia in the postseason.

Segura, 32, adds infield depth to a Marlins team that hasn't been competitive recently in the tough NL East.

Miami went 69-93 last year for its second straight losing season and 12th in the last 13 years. It went 31-29 and made the playoffs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Segura spent the past four seasons with Philadelphia. He also has played for the Angels (2012), Brewers (2012-15), Diamondbacks (2016) and Mariners (2017-18). He has played shortstop, second and third base in his career with a .974 fielding percentage.

To make room on the roster for Segura, the Marlins designated for assignment infielder Charles Leblanc, who hit .263 with a .320 on-base percentage last season.

