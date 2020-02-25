Marlins Park to Host Multiple Games, Including Title Round, of 2021 World Baseball Classic

For the third straight time, Marlins Park will host games as part of the 2021 World Baseball Classic – but for the first time, the Little Havana ballpark will be the site where a champion will be crowned.

Sites and dates were announced Tuesday for the fifth installment of the event, with the home of the Miami Marlins named as a host of all three phases of the tournament – the first time a single venue has had that distinction.

Miami is your home for the 2021 World Baseball Classic. pic.twitter.com/F4ipqg4d72 — Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) February 25, 2020

Marlins Park will host the games from Pool D on March 14-18 followed by quarterfinals on March 19 and 20th followed by the championship round on March 21st through the 23rd.

The stadium hosted the tournament in 2017 – featuring pool play games including the United States, Colombia and the Dominican Republic – as well as games in 2013 that included the United States, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The Marlins' former home, Hard Rock Stadium, hosted games during the 2009 tournament.

16 countries have qualified for the 2021 edition, including teams such as the United States, Colombia, Cuba and Venezuela, with four more spots open as the tournament expands to 20 qualifiers for the first time.