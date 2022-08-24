MLB

Marlins to Open 2023 Season at Home, Also Host Games vs. Yankees and Astros

By NBC 6

With over a month left to go in a 2022 season to forget, the Miami Marlins now know when they will open the 2023 season.

Major League Baseball announced the schedules for each team Wednesday, with the Marlins slated to open the season with a four-game series March 30th to April 2nd against the New York Mets.

In addition to games against NL East rivals in the Mets, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, Miami will also host the Minnesota Twins (April 3rd-5th), Oakland A's (June 2nd-4th), Kansas City Royals (June 5th-7th), Toronto Blue Jays (June 19th-21st), New York Yankees (August 11th-13th), Houston Astros (August 14th-16th) and Tampa Bay Rays (August 29th-30th) during interleague play.

The Marlins entered Wednesday with a 54-69 record after winning two straight games against the A's. Miami returns home Friday for a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This article tagged under:

MLBMiami Marlins2023 season
