Sports

Inter Miami

Martínez Scores 100th MLS Goal, Atlanta Beats Inter Miami

Martínez became the fifth player in MLS history to score his first 100 goals, in all competitions, with one club

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Josef Martínez scored on a penalty kick in the 78th minute for his 100th MLS goal and Atlanta United beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (10-8-9) has won four of its last five games. Miami fell to 9-12-5.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Martínez became the fifth player in MLS history to score his first 100 goals, in all competitions, with one club. He joined Bradley Wright-Phillips (New York Red Bulls), Taylor Twellman (New England Revolution), Robbie Keane (L.A. Galaxy) and Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers).

Martínez did a stutter step on the penalty kick to get goalkeeper Nick Marsman diving the wrong way. The kick was awarded after Leandro González Pirez was called for a hand ball in the box.

Sports

MLB 1 hour ago

Rojas Lifts Miami Marlins Over New York Mets to Snap 7-Game Skid

Beijing Olympics 8 hours ago

Organizers Detail COVID-19 Rules for Beijing Winter Olympics

Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan did not need to make a save for his eighth shutout of the season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Inter MiamiMLSatlanta united
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us