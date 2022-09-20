Maryland Terps change Twitter bio after Stefon Diggs stars on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

If you don't know which college Stefon Diggs went to, just check out the Maryland Terrapins' Twitter profile.

Following Diggs' monster performance in the Buffalo Bills' win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, the Terps hilariously altered their Twitter bio to proudly showcase which school the star wide receiver attended.

Incredible.

Diggs went off for 12 receptions, 148 yards and three touchdowns in Buffalo's 41-7 dismantling of Tennessee.

Through two games of the 2022 NFL season, Diggs is already up to 20 receptions, 270 yards and four touchdowns. That puts him on an unreal pace of 170 receptions, 2,295 yards and 34 touchdowns -- all three of which would be single-season NFL records.

Diggs, a native of Gaithersburg, Md., played three seasons at Maryland from 2012-14. He left College Park with career numbers of 150 receptions for 2,227 yards and 14 touchdowns.

After being selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft by Minnesota, Diggs has turned into one of the best late-round picks in NFL history. The 28-year-old two-time Pro Bowler looks well on his way to a fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season.