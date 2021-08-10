MLB

Mattingly to Rejoin Marlins on Friday After Bout With COVID

James Rowson has been the Marlins' acting manager in Mattingly's absence

By The Associated Press

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, sidelined since he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 31, is expected to rejoin the team Friday.

The 60-year-old Mattingly, who was vaccinated in mid-April, experienced mild symptoms. The last-place Marlins began a series at San Diego on Monday, and Mattingly plans to return to the dugout when they start a homestand Friday against the Chicago Cubs.

James Rowson has been the Marlins' acting manager in Mattingly's absence.

Mattingly was voted NL manager of the year in 2020 after he guided the Marlins to their first postseason appearance since 2003.

___

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLBMiami MarlinsDon Mattingly
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us