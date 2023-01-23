Mattress Mack Shades Dak Prescott After Cowboys Cost Him $2 Million

Mattress Mack shades Dak after loss to 49ers costs him $2M originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the gambling losses.

The Dallas Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers in NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium proved to be costly for the team and one high-stakes gambler.

Local Texas mattress salesman, Jim McIngvale, also known as "Mattress Mack," is known for his multi-million dollar bets, including a record-setting payout of $10 million after the Houston Astros won the 2022 MLB World Series.

Before the 49ers and Cowboys playoff matchup, McIngvale placed an eye-popping $2 million bet on Dallas to beat San Francisco on Sunday.

When his gamble ultimately failed, Mattress Mack had a message for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

.@MattressMack just lost $2 million after the @49ers beat the @dallascowboys, but Jim McIngvale clearly isn’t losing any sleep over it and has a message for @dak: pic.twitter.com/0cQSpSt6go — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 23, 2023

"Hey Dak, Mattress Mack here," McIngvale said. "I just lost $2 million, but I've got some advice for you. Get rid of that Sleep Number mattress and get a Tempur-Pedic. You'll get much better results!"

Former Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens chimed in on Twitter.

Mack! I don’t think even think a tempur-pedic would’ve have helped him. 😂

They should’ve signed me a couple of weeks ago!! https://t.co/GM3C1K9Ejs — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2023

Prescott completed 23 of his 37 pass attempts for 206 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss, but it was the two backbreaking interceptions he threw that played a big role in the Cowboys' loss.

According to McIngvale, Prescott, a spokesperson for Sleep Number mattresses, needs to invest in a new brand of bed.

The Cowboys' quarterback now will have an opportunity to get a head start on his offseason mattress shopping.