Mayors From Miami, Denver Make Friendly Wager on NBA Finals

With the NBA Finals set to begin Thursday between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, the mayors of both cities have decided to place a friendly wager on the seven-game series.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez posted a message on Twitter saying he would send croquetas to the Mile High City if the Nuggets win the series. In return, he wanted bison steaks if the Heat win the fourth NBA title in franchise history.

Hey @mayorhancock welcome to the NBA Finals. For us here in Miami it never gets old. So, how about a friendly wager. If Denver wins, I will send you some delicious croquetas and wear a Nuggets jersey but WHEN Miami wins, you wear a Heat jersey and send over some bison steaks.… — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) June 1, 2023

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock agreed to the bet, saying Suarez would "look great" in Nuggets gear.

You’re on, @francissuarez. Can’t wait to try those croquetas - you may not get to enjoy these delicious bison steaks, but you’re gonna look great in @Nuggets gear! #BringItIn https://t.co/BDK5noIb9H pic.twitter.com/MeqYheF84w — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) June 1, 2023

Game 1 between the Heat and the Nuggets takes place Thursday with tip-off scheduled just after 8:30 p.m.