Mayors From Miami, Denver Make Friendly Wager on NBA Finals

Game 1 between the Heat and the Nuggets takes place Thursday with tip-off scheduled just after 8:30 p.m.

With the NBA Finals set to begin Thursday between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, the mayors of both cities have decided to place a friendly wager on the seven-game series.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez posted a message on Twitter saying he would send croquetas to the Mile High City if the Nuggets win the series. In return, he wanted bison steaks if the Heat win the fourth NBA title in franchise history.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock agreed to the bet, saying Suarez would "look great" in Nuggets gear.

