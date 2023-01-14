Sports

college basketball

McKnight Guides Western Kentucky to 70-59 Victory Over FIU

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Dayvion McKnight scored 14 points as Western Kentucky beat Florida International 70-59 on Saturday night.

McKnight also had five rebounds for the Hilltoppers (11-6, 3-3 Conference USA). Jairus Hamilton scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Jordan Rawls recorded 11 points.

Arturo Dean finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and five steals to pace the Panthers (8-9, 2-4). Nick Guadarrama and Mohamed Sanogo added 10 points apiece.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Monday. Western Kentucky hosts Florida Atlantic and Florida International hosts North Texas.

