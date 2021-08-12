Miami, BYU Announce Football Series Starting in 2026

The Miami Hurricanes will be traveling quite a distance for a regular season game in a couple seasons.

The school announced Thursday a home-and-home series with the BYU Cougars, with the teams meeting September 16th, 2026 inside Hard Rock Stadium and September 2nd, 2028 in Provo, Utah.

"We are excited to add BYU to our future football schedule,” Director of Athletics Blake James said. “We remain committed to scheduling top programs for our non-conference games and showcasing The U across the country.”

Miami won the first meeting between the teams in 1988 inside the Orange Bowl stadium with the Cougars winning the rematch in 1990.

The 2028 game will mark Miami's furthest trip out west in the regular season since a 2000 loss at Washington.