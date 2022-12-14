Miami Central 4-Star Football Recruit Rueben Bain Commits to Miami Hurricanes

With the nickname of "Hurricane", it was only fitting that Miami Central High School star football recruit Rueben Bain would take his talents down the road to Coral Gables.

The four-star defensive end announced Tuesday night he was committing to the Miami Hurricanes, choosing his hometown program over finalist and in-state rival Florida State.

“They call me the kid of Miami,” Bain told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “So they were just saying to take control of the class and lead the class and be the face of the program. It’s a major opportunity ... being born and raised in Miami, having great success in Miami. ... I have the chance to play for my hometown college and do the same. It’s amazing.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Bain made the decision after his official visit to FSU last weekend and ahead of his official visit to UM this Saturday, one day after the Rockets take on American Heritage in the Class 2M state title game at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

“Florida State was one of my top schools. It was between them and Miami,” Bain said. “Miami just came home with the win. It was not what other schools didn’t do. It’s just what Miami did do. They put in the extra effort and the extra step in the process.”

Bain is the nephew of former UM defensive back Tolbert Bain and the brother of current graduate assistant Reginald Bain.

This season, he has accounted for 28 sacks and 52 tackles for the Rockets (13-0).