Miami Central, American Heritage Capture State Titles in Blowout Fashion

While there is usually plenty of drama when it comes to Florida's high school state championship games, both Miami Central and Plantation American Heritage ended that notion quickly Friday.

The Rockets dismantled Lake Minneola 46-0 to win the Class 6A title while the Patriots went out to a big lead in the first half and held on for the 24-6 victory over Tallahassee Rickards to capture the Class 5A crown.

In Friday's opener, the Rockets proved to have no real challenge from a Hawks that finished the game with just 87 yards of total offense as opposed to well over 500 yards of offense for Miami Central.

The Rockets bounced back from an interception thrown by quarterback Keywone Jenkins on the opening drive to get three touchdown passes from Jenkins in the first half alone alone with rushing touchdowns from Amari Daniels and Ghana Oho to put Miami Central up 32-0 at halftime.

Daniels scored to open the second half and start the running clock that made the game move much quicker for the 1,668 fans inside Doak Campbell Stadium on the campus of Florida State University, adding a fourth quarter touchdown pass to seal the outcome.

Miami Central, who won the Class 6A title in 2019 as well, has now one seven state championships in the last 11 seasons.

In the nightcap, American Heritage looked liked a different team than the one who needed a second half comeback to make it back to the title game - jumping out to a 21-0 lead thanks to a touchdown run from Mark Fletcher and receptions from Nick Whitton and Oronde Gadsden.

Rickards scored on the first possession of the second half, hyping up the clearly partisan crowd of 3,704, before Heritage was able to stop them on defense the rest of the game.

The teams join two others from South Florida - Hialeah Champagnat Catholic and Fort Lauderdale Cardinals Gibbons - in winning state championships during the 2020 tournament.

One more team will get a chance to bring a title back south when Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas goes for the Class 7A title Saturday at 7 p.m. when they take on Orlando Edgewater.