Miami Central Overcomes Rough Start, Beats Booker T. Washington in Powerhouse Battle

Two weeks after upsetting one of the nation's top high school football programs on the road, the Miami Central Rockets got all they could handle from another Miami-Dade County traditional powerhouse.

Running back Johnathan Harris scored two touchdowns from the same distance and the Rockets were able to come back from a first half deficit Friday for the 36-19 victory over the Booker T. Washington Tornadoes at Traz Powell Stadium.

After a scoreless first quarter that was highlighted by two turnovers from the Rockets, Harris went 42 yards for the Central touchdown and a 7-0 lead. The Tornadoes tied the game at 7 on a 13-yard touchdown run from running back Gerald Modest Jr. and got the onside kick on the ensuing kickoff.

Booker T. Washington took the lead when quarterback Claudell Sherman found wide receiver Xavier Irvin for the touchdown. The lead wouldn't last as a touchdown pass from Central quarterback to Keyone Jenkins to wide receiver Cataurus Hicks with seven seconds left in the first half tied the game at 13.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jenkins and Hicks would hook up for another touchdown pass in the third quarter and Central added a field goal to make it 22-13 entering the fourth quarter. The Tornadoes cut into the lead on a touchdown run from running back Antwan Smith, making the score 22-19.

The Rockets would put the game away with two straight scoring drives, first on a screen pass to wide receiver Anjuan Williams for the 30-yard touchdown and Harris' second touchdown of the night. The game was called with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter after an ambulance was brought onto the field following a collision between players.

The game was a battle between two of Miami-Dade's winningest programs, with Central having won eight state championships since the 2010 season and Booker T. Washington having won five titles since the 2007 season.

Miami Central will take on Miami Carol City next Friday at Traz Powell Stadium while Booker T. Washington will face LaSalle earlier that afternoon at the stadium.