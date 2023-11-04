Sports

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins activate Terron Armstead off IR ahead of Chiefs game in Germany

Armstead is now set to return to the league's No. 1 offense on a line that has allowed just 12 sacks through eight games.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Miami Dolphins activated left tackle Terron Armstead off injured reserve on Saturday ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Armstead sustained a knee injury in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, had been limited in practice this week, and was listed as questionable for Sunday.

Miami waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Miami Dolphins
