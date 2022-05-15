Miami Dolphins Agree to Terms With DE Melvin Ingram: Report

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly signed another defensive lineman to help on that side of the ball.

Several reports, including from NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk, indicate Miami has agreed to terms with defensive end Melvin Ingram. The 10-year veteran spent his first nine seasons in the NFL with the San Diego / Los Angeles Chargers before spending the 2021 season with the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chiefs placed an unrestricted free agent tender on Ingram on May 2, offering him a one-year, $4.4 million contract for 2022 and giving him until July to sign with another team.

The 33-year-old Ingram visited the Dolphins in April. He has 51 sacks in his career.

