Miami Dolphins Aim to Make Team History During Uphill Climb in AFC Playoffs

The odds are stacked against the Miami Dolphins as the team enters the NFL playoffs for the 2022 season this weekend. Thanks to a victory in the regular season finale, the Fins are back in the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

For those who don’t follow football religiously like some, the No. 7 seed is the lowest in each conference - meaning Miami and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC are thought to have the lowest chance to make it to Super Bowl LVII.

Maybe the lowest chance, but it’s not impossible to think the Dolphins could make it to the big game. Of the 112 teams to previously qualify for a Super Bowl all-time, two of them have been the lowest seeded team each postseason.

In 2005, the Pittsburgh Steelers were the No. 6 seed in the AFC (which was the lowest seed possible until the playoffs expanded in the 2020 season) and needed road wins over Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Denver before beating Seattle in Super Bowl XL for what was the fifth title in franchise history.

Five years later, the 2010 Green Bay Packers would match that feat with wins in the playoffs over Philadelphia, Atlanta and Chicago before beating the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV to win the fourth title in franchise history.

Since the playoffs expanded, the No. 7 seed has gone 0-4 in the Wild Card round with only one of the games being decided by less than 12 points.

If the Dolphins are going to break that streak and advance with an upset win over Buffalo, they would be sent to face Kansas City in the Divisional round – which on paper seems good since Miami has a 3-0 playoff record against the Chiefs, but Kansas City has been to two of the last three Super Bowls and won the big game in the 2019 season when it was played at Hard Rock Stadium.