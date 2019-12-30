Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins DB Xavien Howard Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge

Howard was in his fourth season with the Dolphins after being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Miami Dolphins defensive back Xavien Howard was arrested this weekend after an alleged domestic violence incident involving his fiancé.

Howard, 26, was charged Sunday with one count of domestic battery, according to a Davie Police arrest report.

According to the arrest report, Howard and his fiancé had an argument about a recent purchase when he allegedly grabbed her arm and pushed her against a mirrored glass wall in their home. The victim fell on the ground and had scratches and redness, according to the report.

Local

Miami-Dade 29 mins ago

14-Year-Old Boy Shot at South Miami-Dade Apartment Complex

orange bowl 12 mins ago

Security Heightened for Monday’s Orange Bowl Ahead of Super Bowl 54

Howard was arrested and taken to an area hospital, where he was treated due to a recent surgery, before being taken to jail. He was being held on $3,000 bond, and attorney information wasn't available.

Howard was in his fourth season with the Dolphins after being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but missed the second half of this season after being placed on injured reserve in late October with a knee injury. He had surgery on the knee earlier this month.

This article tagged under:

Miami DolphinsNFLXavien Howard
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us