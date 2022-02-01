Miami Dolphins Give Mike McDaniel Second Interview for Head Coaching Job: Report

The Miami Dolphins may be one step closer to making a hire for the team's next head coach.

Various insiders, including the NFL Network's Ian Rappaport, report the team had a second interview with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel on Monday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The 38-year-old was able to interview after the team's NFC Championship Game loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. McDaniel had previously stated he was focused on the 49ers' playoff run when asked about coaching opportunities.

The Yale graduate who played wide receiver for the Bulldogs, McDaniel has been coaching in the NFL since 2005, spending time with organizations including the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns.

McDaniel was an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 when the team advanced to Super Bowl LI before moving on the San Francisco, where he spent the last five seasons and was named offensive coordinator in 2021.

Miami fired former head coach Brian Flores on January 10th after three seasons, the last two finishing with winning records.