Miami Dolphins Hire Mike McDaniel as Head Coach

The Miami Dolphins have officially named the next head coach for the franchise.

The team announced Sunday a deal to name Mike McDaniel as the 14th head coach in franchise history.

We have agreed to terms with Mike McDaniel. Welcome to Miami, Coach! pic.twitter.com/Hk5gIQsc6l — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 6, 2022

The team had a second interview with the San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator last Monday. The 38-year-old was able to interview after the team's NFC Championship Game loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

McDaniel had previously stated he was focused on the 49ers' playoff run when asked about coaching opportunities.

The Yale graduate, who played wide receiver for the Bulldogs, McDaniel has been coaching in the NFL since 2005, spending time with organizations including the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns.

McDaniel was an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 when the team advanced to Super Bowl LI before moving on the San Francisco, where he spent the last five seasons and was named offensive coordinator in 2021.

Miami fired former head coach Brian Flores on January 10th after three seasons, the last two finishing with winning records.