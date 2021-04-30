Miami Dolphins Make Three Selections in Day Two of 2021 NFL Draft

After sealing positions of need in the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins went for the best player available during day two on Friday.

Miami had two selections in the second round, using the first one at pick No. 36 to select safety Jevon Holland, who spent his college career with the Oregon Ducks.

Born in Canada and raised in California, Holland started the entire 2019 season for the Ducks and led the team with four interceptions in helping lead Oregon to the Pac-12 championship. He sat out the 2020 season due to the COVID pandemic.

Six picks later, the Dolphins took offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg from Notre Dame with the No. 42 pick. Eichenberg started every game for the last three seasons and was named first team All-ACC and a consensus All-American in 2020.

In the third round, Miami took tight end Hunter Long from Boston College with the No. 81 pick. Long had five touchdowns for the Eagles during the 2020 season and was named first team All-ACC.

The Dolphins will have just three selections entering the final four rounds of the draft on Saturday, including two picks in the seventh and final round.