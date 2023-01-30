Miami Dolphins Moving Radio Network to iHeartMedia Starting in 2023 Season

If you listen to the Miami Dolphins on the radio, you will need to change the dial starting next season.

iHeartMedia Miami announced Monday it will be the new home for the team's broadcast starting in the 2023 season, with both WINZ-AM 940 and WBGG-FM 105.9 serving as the flagship affiliates.

Longtime play-by-play announced and former Dolphins wide receiver Jimmy Cefalo will return to the booth next season along with color commentator, former tight end and former NBC 6 sports anchor Joe Rose.

Both stations previously served as the radio homes of the Dolphins for six seasons from 2010 to 2015.