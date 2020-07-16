Miami Dolphins Not Allowing Fans Into Training Camp, Preseason Games Due to Pandemic

Training camp and the preseason will look different for the Miami Dolphins during 2020 as fans will not be allowed inside the team’s facility for any sessions or Miami’s home game.

The team announced the moves Thursday among a series of protocols, including social distancing clusters for seating as well as requiring all fans to wear masks when not eating and drinking while inside Hard Rock Stadium.

Tailgating will not be allowed for the entire 2020 season while touchless entry points will be placed to avoid bottlenecks at locations throughout the stadium.

“Things are changing week to week and we are still more than two months away from our first scheduled regular season home game so we’ll wait and work with local authorities and make the determination about fans or no fans based on the data as we get closer,” CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement.

The NFL lowered the preseason schedule from four games to two earlier this month in an effort to reduce travel amid the pandemic.

Miami’s regular season home opener, for the time being, is scheduled for September 20th against the Buffalo Bills.