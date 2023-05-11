Miami Dolphins Open 2023 Season at Chargers, Play Twice on NBC's Sunday Night Football

With two of the Miami Dolphins' 17 regular season games already announced, the remainder of the schedule was released Thursday.
Miami will open the 2023 season on September 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road before traveling to take on the New England Patriots the following Sunday, September 17 on NBC's Sunday Night Football.
The Dolphins will open their home schedule on September 24 against the Denver Broncos. Miami will also have home games against the Dallas Cowboys (December 24), the New York Giants (October 8), the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football on December 11 and end the season January 6 or 7 against the Buffalo Bills.
Miami will be on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on October 22 for NBC's Sunday Night Football, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (November 5 in Frankfurt, Germany) and the New York Jets on Friday, November 24.
The complete schedule is listed below:
- Sunday, September 10 - at Los Angeles Chargers
- Sunday, September 17 - at New England Patriots (NBC)
- Sunday, September 24 - vs. Denver Broncos
- Sunday, October 1 - at Buffalo Bills
- Sunday, October 8 - vs. New York Giants
- Sunday, October 15 - vs. Carolina Panthers
- Sunday, October 22 - at Philadelphia Eagles (NBC)
- Sunday, October 29 - vs. New England Patriots
- Sunday, November 5 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Frankfurt, Germany)
- Sunday, November 12 - BYE WEEK
- Sunday, November 19 - vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Friday, November 24 - at New York Jets
- Sunday, December 3 - vs. Washington Commanders
- Monday, December 11 - vs. Tennessee Titans
- Sunday, December 17 - vs. New York Jets
- Sunday, December 24 - vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Sunday, December 31 - at Baltimore Ravens
- Saturday, January 6 or Sunday, January 7 - vs. Buffalo Bills
The Dolphins will play three preseason games, with the lone home game against the Atlanta Falcons and two road games against the Houston Texans (August 19) and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Miami finished the 2022 season with a 9-9 record, including a Wild Card round loss to the Bills, in the first season under head coach Mike McDaniel.