Miami Dolphins See Schedule Changes Over Positive COVID Tests Around NFL

Through no cause of their own, the Miami Dolphins will now have a new bye week and three different weeks for opponents in 2020 amid positive COVID-19 cases on NFL rosters.

The move came after the league postponed Monday night's game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos again after a fourth Patriots player tested positive for the coronavirus, moving the game to October 18th and causing the game scheduled for that day between the Broncos and Dolphins to be moved.

Miami's revised schedule includes the following changes:

The Dolphins will now host the New York Jets next Sunday, October 18th, at 4:05 PM instead of the original date of November 15th.

Miami's game at Denver on October 18th has been moved to November 22nd at 4:05 PM, which was the Dolphins' original bye week.

The new bye week for the Dolphins will now be October 25th, when Miami was scheduled to host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Miami's game with the Chargers will now take place on November 15th.

The Dolphins will now have two weekends in the 2020 regular season - October 18th and December 6th - where they will play inside Hard Rock Stadium on the same weekend as the Miami Hurricanes.