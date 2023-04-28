Miami Dolphins Select CB Cam Smith in Second Round of 2023 NFL Draft

After watching the first round go by without making a pick, the Miami Dolphins finally made a selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Miami selected cornerback Cam Smith with the 51st pick in the second round. The 6'1" defender out of South Carolina had 27 tackles and one interception last season for the Gamecocks.

Smith did miss several games last season due to issues from a concussion and opted out of the team's Gator Bowl appearance in December.

“The pre-draft process, I really didn’t have a lot of talks. They just came to a lot of practices," Smith said. "I already knew the general manager’s (Chris Grier) son was on the team. He was kind of giving me the ins and outs of the league already throughout the whole process

Miami will have one more pick on Friday, selecting with the 84th overall pick.