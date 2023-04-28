Miami Dolphins Select CB Cam Smith, RB Devon Achane in Second Day of 2023 NFL Draft

After watching the first round go by without making a pick, the Miami Dolphins finally made a selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Miami selected cornerback Cam Smith with the 51st pick in the second round. The 6'1" defender out of South Carolina had 27 tackles and one interception last season for the Gamecocks.

Smith did miss several games last season due to issues from a concussion and opted out of the team's Gator Bowl appearance in December.

“The pre-draft process, I really didn’t have a lot of talks. They just came to a lot of practices," Smith said. "I already knew the general manager’s (Chris Grier) son was on the team. He was kind of giving me the ins and outs of the league already throughout the whole process

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In the third round, Miami took running back Devon Achane with the 84th pick. The speedster from Texas A&M was a first team All-SEC selection last season for the Aggies.

"You’re always keeping in mind that you’re adding players to team and really think that that group in particular, the running back room for us is very important," head coach Mike McDaniel said. "You find a person and player that fits your skill set that you like but also that fits within the room because we have some other good competition in there as well. So we’re real excited to add player to a group. And he is fast. Chris and I share that – we do have affection for that trait.”

Miami will have two picks during the final day of the draft on Saturday.