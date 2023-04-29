Miami Dolphins Select WR Elijah Higgins With Sixth Round Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

After waiting for the fourth and fifth rounds to be completed, the Miami Dolphins finally were able to make their next pick Saturday in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Miami selected Stanford wide receiver Elijah Higgins with the 197th overall pick. The 6'3" pass catcher is expected to compete for the tight end position on the Dolphins' roster.

“I’m definitely willing to make that transition obviously. I’m excited for it," Higgins said. "To my knowledge right now, that’s kind of the extent of my knowledge. Just transitioning into that tight end role and doing some different things in the passing game and run game as well.”

As a senior in 2022, Higgins caught 59 passes for 704 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinal that went 3-9 on the season.

Miami will have one pick in the seventh round, making it two straight years the Dolphins have had just four draft picks.