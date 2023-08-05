Miami Dolphins take first scrimmage from the practice field to Hard Rock Stadium

A game-like atmosphere was felt throughout Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday with fans cheering on Miami Dolphins players, and players putting on their game face.

The scrimmage was interrupted due to thunder and lightning, making the players take a quick pause until the skies cleared up.

This can be difficult because some of the players are with their head in the game, and having to be taken off the field, even for a moment, can break the momentum. Head coach Mike McDaniel talked about how it's important to keep the players warm and ready to step back on the field.

"Reps," said McDaniel when asked how he uses this moment of a pause in a game as an opportunity with the players.

"So the biggest fear that I had, I didn't want the defense, was starting to feel some momentum and I didn't want them to all of a sudden have a lull. That's what I was looking for. And then I wanted the offense to kind of get their stuff together and try to sustain some stuff.... Lighting is no exception."

A little thunder and lightning didn't kill the players energy, and neither, the fans. The players were back on the field in no time, and the fans were back in the stands showing their support.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is thought by some to be the one to lead Miami to a deep playoff run. Offensive lineman Robert Jones spoke highly of his teammate and his ability to be a leader.

"Him being a leader, like he is every day, he told us to keep working on the little things, and keep being competitive no matter when adversity hits, just keep grinding and keep going," Jones said.

Scrimmages aren’t like a regular practice. It allows the players to get into the game-day mindset. Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins spoke on this how it breaks the practice routine, but in a good way.

“it definitely just changes your mindset, like, I don’t know it… it was nice that we were able to do this during camp, because you’re in the monotony of camp, you’re coming in everyday, driving to the facility, so this was a nice change up. It was just a little bit of a different energy and I told the guys before practice, the D-line was like, don’t take this for granted, every time you come into the stadium there’s a time to compete.” Wilkins said.

The Dolphins open their preseason schedule Friday at home against the Atlanta Falcons.