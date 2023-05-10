Miami Dolphins to Face Kansas City Chiefs This November in Germany

For the first time in franchise history, the Miami Dolphins will be taking part in a regular season game in the country of Germany.

The NFL announced its schedule Wednesday for its five International Series games, with the Dolphins scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs on November 5 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

Pack your bags, we’re going to Germany! 🇩🇪



Dolphins vs. Chiefs coming at you live from Frankfurt this November! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/EQubZk1yZZ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 10, 2023

It will be the sixth time Miami has played a regular season game outside the United States since the series started in 2007, with the Dolphins holding a 1-4 record with all previous games being played in England.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The game will also be the first meeting for Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill against his former team. Hill spent six seasons with the Chiefs before being traded to Miami in 2022, finishing with over 1,700 yards receiving and seven touchdowns last season.

The NFL will release the complete regular season schedule for each team Thursday night.