Miami Dolphins to Open 2021 Season at New England Patriots

For the second straight season, the Miami Dolphins will open their schedule at the home of a longtime divisional rival.
The Fins will begin their 2021 slate at the New England Patriots on September 12th, with kickoff slated at 4:25 p.m. inside Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Miami and New England started the 2020 season with the Patriots getting a 21-11 victory in a game played with no fans in attendance. The National Football League has not yet announced fan capacities for the 2021 season.
Sports
The Dolphins finished last season with a 10-6 record, their best since the 2016 season, in the second year under head coach Brian Flores.
Miami's complete 2021 schedule will be announced Wednesday night.