Miami Dolphins to Open 2022 Regular Season at Home Against New England

The Miami Dolphins found out Thursday when and where the Mike McDaniel era will start in the regular season - as well as the other 16 games taking place.

The NFL released the schedule for the upcoming season, starting the Dolphins off on September 11th at home against the AFC East rival New England Patriots.

It will be the third straight season the Dolphins and Patriots have met in the opener, but the first time in South Florida during that span. Miami swept New England last season for the first time since the 2000 season.

The Dolphins will have two primetime games in 2022, including a Thursday night game at the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on September 29th and an appearance on NBC's Sunday Night Football at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 23rd.

It will be a working Christmas holiday for the Fins as they will host the Green Pay Packers on December 25th before ending the season at home on January 7th or 8th against the rival New York Jets.

Miami went 9-8 last season, leading to the firing of former head coach Brian Flores after three seasons. McDaniel was hired in early February as the 13th head coach in franchise history.

The Dolphins' three-game preseason schedule includes a road game on August 13th at Tampa Bay and home games against Las Vegas (August 20th) and Philadelphia (August 27th).