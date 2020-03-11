NFL

Miami Dolphins to Release Former Pro Bowler Reshad Jones

The move had been expected because Jones battled injuries in recent seasons and played in just four games in 2019

Reshad Jones
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 01: Reshad Jones #20 of the Miami Dolphins reacts against the New York Jets during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 1, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Two-time Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones is joining the free agent market after 10 seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

The team has decided to release Jones next Wednesday, the first day of NFL free agency. The move had been expected because Jones battled injuries in recent seasons and played in just four games in 2019 for new coach Brian Flores.

With Jones' departure, six-year veteran reserve safety Walt Aikens leads the Dolphins in seniority. The move leaves Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe as the Dolphins' first-team safeties, but they're expected to be busy in free agency.

Jones started 113 games for the Dolphins and made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2017. He was their highest-paid player last year at $15 million.

“We want to thank Reshad for everything he has done,” general manager Chris Grier said in a statement. “We wish him the best moving forward.”

