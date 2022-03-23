Miami Dolphins Trade for Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: Report

One of the top wide receivers in the National Football League is reportedly now set to play in South Florida

Several sources, including ESPN's Adam Schefter, report the Kansas City Chiefs have traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks, including three picks in this April's NFL Draft.

Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN he will sign a four-year, $120 million deal with over $72 million guaranteed.

In his six seasons in the league, Hill has 67 total touchdowns while being named a four-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler and helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV in Hard Rock Stadium.

Hill has had several issues with the law, including a domestic assault conviction in 2014 while a student at Oklahoma State and an investigation into child abuse allegations in 2019.