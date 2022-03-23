Miami Dolphins Trade for Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

One of the top wide receivers in the National Football League is now set to play in South Florida

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks, including three picks in this April's NFL Draft.

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN he will sign a four-year, $120 million deal with over $72 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs had been in discussion with Hill on a contract extension in part because they were seeking relief from a tight salary cap situation. But the talks had stalled over the past few days, and Hill's representatives requested permission to seek a trade, which came together quickly with multiple teams expressing interest in him.

In his six seasons in the league, Hill has 67 total touchdowns while being named a four-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler and helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV in Hard Rock Stadium.

Hill has had several issues with the law, including a domestic assault conviction in 2014 while a student at Oklahoma State and an investigation into child abuse allegations in 2019.