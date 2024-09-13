Miami Dolphins

After police encounter, Tyreek Hill has quiet night for Dolphins in loss to Bills

Hill dominated national headlines all week after being pulled from his sports car by police officers during a traffic stop on his way to the stadium for the Dolphins' season opener

Tyreek Hill had a quiet night in the Miami Dolphins blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Hill, the NFL's leading receiver in 2023, had just three receptions for 24 yards in a 31-10 loss. It was the fewest yards he's had since catching three passes for 23 yards against the New York Jets in the final game of the 2022 regular season. He didn't have a game with fewer than 40 yards receiving in 2023.

Hill dominated national headlines all week after being pulled from his sports car by police officers during a traffic stop on his way to the stadium for the Dolphins' season opener.

A verbal dispute Sunday between Hill and Miami-Dade police officers escalated quickly just hours before the Dolphins kicked off their season. Hill rolled up the window of his McLaren sports car after an officer told him to put it down, and it led to Hill being pulled out of the vehicle by his arm and head and forced face-first onto the ground. Officers handcuffed Hill and one put a knee in the middle of his back.

Hill was eventually released after receiving citations for careless driving and failing to wear his seat belt — the total fine is $309. Hours later, he caught an 80-yard touchdown pass that sparked the Dolphins’ comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Police Department Director Stephanie Daniels put Officer Danny Torres on administrative duty, and an internal affairs investigation is underway. The department released the identity of Torres, a 27-year veteran of the department, on Tuesday.

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill says he wishes he would've 'done things a bit differently' during cop stop

Hill has since said he could have handled some parts of the initial interaction differently.

“I could have let down my window in that instant," Hill said Wednesday. "But the thing about me is, I don’t want attention. I don’t want to be cameras-out, phones-on-you in that moment. But at the end of the day, I’m human. I’ve got to follow rules. I’ve got to do what everyone else would do.

“Now, does that give them the right to literally beat the dog out of me? Absolutely not,” Hill continued. “But at the end of the day, I wish I could go back and do things a bit differently.”

Hill smiled and waved at cameras as he arrived ahead of Thursday's game.

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection had a 10-yard reception and a 12-yard carry in the first half.

