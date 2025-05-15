Colts apologize to Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Microsoft over schedule release video

The Indianapolis Colts have apologized to Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and Microsoft after it posted and subsequently deleted its schedule release video.

The Colts had posted a social media video to accompany the release of its 2025 regular season schedule, which was officially announced Wednesday night.

"We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill," the team said in a statement to ESPN on Thursday. "We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek."

Early in the video, which was intended to be a spoof on Microsoft's "Minecraft" video game, it was revealed that the Colts' season opener would be against the Dolphins. It showed a dolphin wearing Hill's No. 10 and swimming before being stopped by a Coast Guard boat.

Hill was detained by Miami-Dade police in September on his way to the Dolphins' 2024 season-opening game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The All-Pro wide receiver was dragged from his vehicle, brought to the ground and forcibly handcuffed before scoring a touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 1 win.

Drew Rosenhaus, Hill's agent, said Hill told him he did not take the Colts' video seriously and "thought it was funny," per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As for the Colts' apology to Microsoft, the Los Angeles Chargers also posted a Minecraft-themed video for its schedule release. However, the Chargers' video begins with a disclaimer that the team had secured proper permission from Microsoft.