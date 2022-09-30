Concussion Concerns After Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Stretchered Off Field

The tackle that sacked Dolphins franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is making national headlines and fueling the debate over America’s most popular sport, professional football.

“What gets lost in all of this, is there is human relationships, these are not just created players,“ Head Coach Mike McDaniel said at a Friday afternoon news conference. “These are people that we mutually invest in and somebody I have grown very very close to."

Tagovailoa suffered a frightening injury to his head and neck in Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had to be taken off the field on a stretcher as worried teammates and fans looked on.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“For a moment inside the stadium, I felt everyone’s prayers, even the Bengal’s side,” said receiver Tyreek Hill, one of Tagovailoa's favorite targets.

The injury happened four days after Tagovailoa hit his head in last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, a sack that left him wobbling as he collected himself while getting up off the turf.

Tagovailoa and team doctors insist that the incident was back and ankle-related, not a head injury.

“The timing of all of it, how things played out, I get the optics,” said Coach McDaniel. “I get exactly what it looks like, I understand all of this and I understand people’s concern.”

Many noticed after Thursday night’s hit how Tagovailoa's fingers stiffened up, making an awkward hand motion in front of his face. It’s a classic sign of a head and brain injury.

“The involuntary arm contractions, and stiffening of the hands, that is a sign of a significant brain impact,” said Dr. Nicholas Ahye, a neurosurgeon with HCA Healthcare. “You know something with that force, you’ll be worried about brain hemorrhages, injuries to the neck as well.”

Tagovailoa took to Twitter late Friday afternoon showing his appreciation to everybody who has been sending well wishes.

“I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night. It was difficult to not be able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I’ve received from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out. I’m feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back out on the field with my teammates.”