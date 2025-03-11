Dolphins bringing in QB Zach Wilson to back up Tua Tagovailoa: AP sources

The Miami Dolphins are bringing in former Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson on a one-year deal to back up Tua Tagovailoa, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because teams can’t sign free agents until Wednesday. Another person, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said the deal will pay Wilson $6 million guaranteed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Wilson, drafted by New York second overall in 2021, spent last season as a backup in Denver and did not play a snap.

He was the Jets' starter for much of his three seasons in New York but failed to live up to the lofty expectations of a high draft pick brought in to lead the franchise. Wilson's Jets tenure was highlighted by his strong arm and mobility, but marred by poor decision-making.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He went 12-21 as a starter with 6,293 yards passing, 498 yards rushing, a 57 percent completion rate and 23 touchdowns before being benched in 2023. He threw 25 interceptions.

Miami was in the market for a quarterback behind Tagovailoa, who missed a career-high six games in 2024 because of injuries and suffered his third diagnosed concussion in two years.

The Dolphins used three backup quarterbacks in 2024 — Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle and Tyler Huntley — with little success. Huntley started five games for Miami, going 2-3.

General manager Chris Grier said at the end of the season the team planned to address the backup quarterback position.

Earlier Monday, the Dolphins announced they re-signed defensive tackle Matt Dickerson, who appeared in four games in 2024.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.