Dolphins CB Xavien Howard Has Another Knee Operation

The fourth-year pro has had at least two other knee operations, and at least one on each knee

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard had surgery on his left knee this week, raising anew questions about his long-term health.

The fourth-year pro has had at least two other knee operations, and at least one on each knee. Despite his issues in the past, the Dolphins signed him to a $76.5 million, five-year contract in May, which included $46 million guaranteed and was the most lucrative deal ever for a cornerback.

Coach Brian Flores declined Thursday to discuss the nature of the latest surgery, and would not say whether he expects Howard to be ready for the offseason program.

Howard was placed on injured reserve after Week 8. Last year, he missed four games but still tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions and made the Pro Bowl.

