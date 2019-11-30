Dolphins Game Preview: Week 13 vs. Eagles

The Miami Dolphins will have an opportunity to impact the playoff race when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Eagles are 5-6 this season and are currently in ninth place in the NFC. A loss in this game would likely put a large dent in Philadelphia's playoff hopes. Miami is 2-9 and has dropped two straight games, following an 0-7 start to the year. This contest will be Miami's final opportunity to play a spoiler role in 2019, with games against New York, Cincinnati and New England remaining on the schedule.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been sacked on a consistent basis over the last five weeks, with 22 tallied during those games. The Eagles are ranked towards the middle of the NFL with 31 sacks this season, but their defense could add to that total in this one. Miami has done a poor job of protecting the quarterback all season long, while opposing teams have been able to apply pressure with ease.

In addition to issues with the offensive line, Miami has had problems with the defensive unit as well. The Dolphins are ranked last in the league in sacks and opposing quarterbacks have rarely felt rushed. Carson Wentz has thrown at least one touchdown pass in each game this year, but he is coming off a rough outing. Wentz was picked off twice in a tough loss for Philadelphia last week, following a three-week stretch with no interceptions.

Kalen Ballage has averaged only 1.9 yards per carry in 2019, but he will remain the starter at running back for another week. Head coach Brian Flores has worked Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin into the offense as well, and their workload could continue to increase. Miami has a lack of dependable options in the running game and it could be something the team addresses in the off-season.

DeVante Parker continues to be Miami's top receiver, though he has not found the end zone in nearly a month. Parker has four touchdowns in 2019, to go along with 695 receiving yards. The 26-year old was targeted a season-high 11 times in last week's loss, and has compiled 226 total yards over the past two weeks.

Ken Crawley, Ryan Lewis, Steven Parker and Ken Webster are all listed as questionable for this game.

Sunday's game against Philadelphia will begin at 1:00 p.m.