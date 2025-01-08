Dolphins GM Chris Grier: Tyreek Hill ‘never asked for a trade with me'

The Miami Dolphins don't appear to have any immediate plans to trade Tyreek Hill, but culture changes could be on the horizon after behind-the-scenes issues such as player tardiness contributed to a disappointing 2024 season.

Hill met with general manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel separately on Monday, a day after the star receiver indicated he might want out of Miami following a loss to the New York Jets, which punctuated a losing season in which the Dolphins missed the playoffs.

Grier said Hill did not retract his postgame statements saying he enjoyed playing in Miami but “at the end of the day, I’ve got to do what’s best for my career.” But Hill did not ask Grier for a trade, the GM said at his end-of-season news conference Tuesday.

“(They were) productive conversations,” Grier added. “I will keep those between us. The one thing I would say is, in a frustrating season, he was very emotional in a game where we had a chance coming back from 2-6. All of that with him playing through his (wrist) injury just kind of bubbled to a point.”

Hill caught two passes for 20 yards in the season finale and pulled himself out of the game late. He did not play in the fourth quarter. McDaniel said he told Hill that was unacceptable during the pair's hourlong conversation on Monday.

McDaniel also indicated Tuesday that his relationship with Hill is fine.

“I think the competitive spirit of his can represent postgame, especially in a season or a game that nobody likes, it can allude to a relationship being one way,” McDaniel said. “I was very direct with him. He was very honest, and it was great terms that we were discussing.

“We discussed multiple things, including without wavering, that it’s not acceptable to leave a game and won’t be tolerated in the future, and he embraced accountability. I wouldn’t say there’s necessarily anything to fix, but we had to clear the air in a rough and tumultuous situation.”

Hill's actions appear to reflect an overall issue behind the scenes with the Dolphins in 2024, which included instances of players repeatedly showing up late to meetings.

McDaniel, known as a player-friendly coach, said he fined players — some were fined multiple times — but that “wasn't enough,” and he will make changes to his approach.

“I think it’s important that guys know we’re at the point in our team where guys are firmly aware of the expectations,” McDaniel said, “and if your actions continually lead to finable offenses, you’re telling me without words that you don’t want to be here. It's very clear. I think it’s not an indictment necessarily of all, but we are subject to everyone’s actions as a team, and we’ll address them as such."

Teammates need to hold each other to a higher standard next season, including setting expectations for better attendance during optional practices and offseason programs, defensive tackle Zach Sieler said.

“What McDaniel does a great job of is preaching the player locker room,” Sieler said, "and I think it needs to come from us as players and leaders and captains as well as the staff ... We needed to be on our p’s and q’s earlier in the season and earlier in camp, and I think it’s a point of focus this year and we’re going to make sure we don’t mess that up again.”

McDaniel also told the team he needs to be better in their final meeting.

“Mike knows what he needs to do,” linebacker Bradley Chubb said. “He talked to the team, he addressed us about how he’s going to be better as a coach and as a leader of men next year. So he knows exactly what he has to do, and we’re all right there behind him to help move in that same direction.”

Grier said going 8-9 is not Miami's standard, and that he and McDaniel are disappointed with that outcome. He noted the Dolphins had been trending upward the past two seasons after a franchise reset in 2019.

Miami made the postseason in 2022 and 2023, but is still looking for its first playoff victory since 2000. The Dolphins thought this season would be different before injuries contributed to those hopes being dashed.

“I would say our biggest one, no matter what happens, is obviously the quarterback,” Grier said. “When he misses six-and-a-half games, when we miss it by a game getting into the playoffs, to me that’s the difference there.”

Tua Tagovailoa, on the heels of a massive contract extension, missed a career-high six games — four early in the season after being diagnosed with his third concussion in two years. A hip injury sidelined him for the final two games of the regular season.

Tagovailoa has only played one full season, and Grier said the quarterback must prioritize staying on the field.

“To see where he’s come from, from his early time here was impressive,” Grier said. “That being said, he needs to be available. He needs to know how to protect himself. You’re going to get hit at times, it’s always going to happen, but he needs to control what he can control. He understands that.

“Not being available for taking chances and risk is unacceptable to us, and he knows that.”