Dolphins Offer Virtual Summer Camp for Children

With school officially out, many parents are looking for ways to keep their children active during the dog days of summer. However, with the coronavirus pandemic closing virtually everything, options may be limited.

That's why the Dolphins are offering a virtual summer camp for kids during one week in June.

Junior Dolphins Virtual Summer Camps will take place between June 22nd and 26th.

Boys and girls will be taught the fundamentals of football under tutelage of Dolphins alumni within the safety of their homes.

Parents can register their kids online.