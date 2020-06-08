Miami Dolphins

Dolphins Offer Virtual Summer Camp for Children

Miami Dolphins

With school officially out, many parents are looking for ways to keep their children active during the dog days of summer. However, with the coronavirus pandemic closing virtually everything, options may be limited.

That's why the Dolphins are offering a virtual summer camp for kids during one week in June.

Junior Dolphins Virtual Summer Camps will take place between June 22nd and 26th.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Miami-Dade Homeless Communities Adapt to New Normal Within Shelters Amid Pandemic

class of 2020 1 hour ago

‘We Did It’: Graduating Seniors Find Silver Lining Amid Pandemic

Boys and girls will be taught the fundamentals of football under tutelage of Dolphins alumni within the safety of their homes.

Parents can register their kids online.

This article tagged under:

Miami DolphinscoronavirusSummer
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us