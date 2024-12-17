Miami Dolphins

Dolphins place receiver Grant DuBose on injured reserve after hit to the head

DuBose remained in the hospital on Monday, but had movement in all extremities after a collision with safety Calen Bullock while trying to make a catch in the third quarter

The Miami Dolphins placed Grant DuBose on injured reserve Tuesday after the receiver suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Houston Texans on Sunday that left him hospitalized.

DuBose was motionless while being tended to by emergency medical personnel on the field for at least 10 minutes. His jersey was cut off him and a neck brace was put on him. He was eventually put on a spine board where his arms and legs were strapped down and later hospitalized in stable condition.

DuBose, who was a seventh-round pick by Green Bay in 2023, signed with the Dolphins in August but was placed on injured reserve in September because of a shoulder injury. He had been activated ahead of Sunday's game.

Also Tuesday, the Dolphins signed long snapper Jake McQuaide off their practice squad and signed receiver Isaiah McKenzie and quarterback Skylar Thompson to the practice squad. Thompson, who started three games in three seasons for Miami, was cut last week.

