Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice for 1st time since concussion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice Wednesday after being cleared by medical experts.

It was Tagovailoa's first practice since week 2 of the NFL season.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked Wednesday if Tua's return would boost the team's morale.

"It will be a big deal considering he's the captain and leader of this franchise, he's the franchise QB that without question when the players were voting for the captains he has the most votes," McDaniel said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Tagovailoa was hurt on Sept. 13 when he collided with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on a scramble. He has a history of concussions, having been diagnosed with two such injuries in 2022.

He’s back!



Tua practicing for the first time since week 2. pic.twitter.com/Y2JxAOyUwZ — Sara Cardona (@Sara_Cardonaa) October 23, 2024

Tagovailoa spoke to the media on Monday about his potential comeback. He claimed to have been symptom-free since the day after his concussion diagnosis and that he won't wear a guardian cap in his return out of personal preference.

Since Tagovailoa's injury, the Dolphins have struggled to get consistent quarterback play. Skylar Thompson replaced him initially before injuring his ribs, then Tyler Huntley went 1-1 before getting hurt and replaced by Tim Boyle in Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The Dolphins are 2-4 and scored just 40 points in the four games without Tagovailoa.

Despite their subpar record, the Dolphins are still in the hunt for the AFC postseason. Miami is just one loss behind the current No. 7 seed Colts, and Tagovailoa's return would seemingly give them an instant boost on offense.

The Arizona Cardinals will visit South Florida on Sunday for Week 8, with the Dolphins' starting QB still to be determined.