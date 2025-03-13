Dolphins re-sign defensive contributors Elijah Campbell and Quinton Bell

The Miami Dolphins brought back two defensive contributors on Wednesday, re-signing linebacker Quinton Bell and defensive back Elijah Campbell.

Bell had 23 tackles (13 solo), one sack, one pass defensed and one forced fumble in 17 games for the Dolphins last season. He has played in 27 games with three starts in four seasons with Tampa Bay (2020), Atlanta (2022) and Miami (2023-24).

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Campbell has played four seasons in Miami (2021-24), with 24 tackles (14 solo), two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 55 games with three starts. He has also recorded 16 special teams tackles (11 solo) and played in two postseason games with the Dolphins.

Also Wednesday, Miami re-signed offensive tackle Jackson Carman and wide receiver Dee Eskridge.