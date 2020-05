The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on his rookie contract.

Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick in last month's NFL draft, signed a $30.28 million four-year deal, NFL.com reported Monday.

The deal includes a fifth-year option and a $19.6 million signing bonus.

The Alabama quarterback is still recovering from a hip injury that ended his college career but is expected to compete with returning starter Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is 37.